‘Flashy’ Florida boy caught 4 times in 6 weeks for car theft

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 10-year-old Florida boy described by police as “flashy” cut off his ankle monitor the day after being charged with stealing a car and stole another one.
Police say it was his fourth arrest for car theft in six weeks.
Daytona Beach police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal investigators have noticed a brashness that’s not common in children that young.
Ehrenkaufer says the boy has a “look-at-me attitude.”
In fact, Capt. Jennifer Krosschell told the newspaper, the boy is so small that when police seized the stolen car “the driver’s seat was pushed up to the steering wheel.”
He was first arrested in June after police say he stole a car.
