Ex-middle school principal arrested for grand theft, fraud in Lakeland

Ginger Collins, Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference Friday afternoon to share more details of the arrest of former Lakeland principal Ginger Collins, 46, who is behind bars, facing multiple fraud and theft charges.

Ginger Collins

The former principal of Kathleen Middle School in Lakeland was arrested for a second time Friday morning.  She is accused of stealing $105,426 from Seth McKeel Academy, a charter school in Lakeland, and creating fake companies and a website to make her fraudulent purchases seem legitimate. The crimes occurred during her time as principal.

“She took trips to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Cancun, Rhode Island, Atlanta, and mark these trips down as marketing expenses, and advertising,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She went on a shopping spree of almost a year,” Judd said. Other purchases include a fat blaster, a portable urine funnel, and an $85 “Nit Wit” brand beanie.

Collins resigned from her role in September 2016, and was first arrested on January 10 for grand theft, fraud, fraudulent use of credit card, money laundering, and criminal use of personal ID. She was released two days later on a $39,000 bond.

Upon further investigation, Collins was taken into custody again Friday morning.

A press conference regarding the details of her arrest is expected to start at 1 pm on Friday.

News Channel 8 will be streaming the press conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page at that time.

