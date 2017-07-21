Ex-Florida escort to be sentenced for trying to hire hit man

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this April 25, 2011 file photo, shows Dalia Dippolito at her trial at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla. Dippolito’s case was featured on the television show “Cops.” She is accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband, convicted conman Michael Dippolito. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Richard Graulich, Pool, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband could get up to 30 years in prison at her sentencing hearing.

Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley is scheduled Friday to sentence Dalia Dippolito, who was convicted last month of solicitation of first-degree murder.

She was recorded on video and audio in 2009 as she plotted to kill Michael Dippolito.

Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple’s town house and his savings.

The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows “Cops” and “20/20.”

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury. This time, it took the jury 90 minutes to convict the 34-year-old Dippolito.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s