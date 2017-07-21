Ex-Florida escort gets 16-year sentence for murder plot

Dalia Dippolito sits with her defense team after the jury was sent home after failing to reach a verdict in here murder-for-hire retrial Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The jurors told the judge Tuesday they are deadlocked, but he refused to call a mistrial, saying they should give their deliberations more time. Dippolito is accused of trying to hire a hit man to murder her husband. (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on a former Florida escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband (all times local):

A Florida judge has sentenced a former escort to 16 years in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.

Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley said Friday that Dalia Dippolito acted in a “cold and calculated manner.”

Dippolito was convicted last month of solicitation of first-degree murder. She was recorded on video and audio in 2009 as she plotted to kill Michael Dippolito. Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple’s town house and his savings. The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows “Cops” and “20/20.”

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury. This time, it took the jury 90 minutes to convict the 34-year-old Dippolito.

The former husband of an ex-Florida escort has told a judge his life was ruined when his ex-wife plotted to have him killed.

Convicted con man Michael Dippolito told Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley on Friday that Dalia Dippolito and her attorneys have falsely portrayed him as a wife beater and have tried to make him look bad to somehow justify her actions. He said his ex-wife has blamed everyone but herself despite video and audio tapes showing her offering $7,000 to an undercover detective in 2009 to kill him.

Dalia Dippolito was convicted last month of solicitation of first-degree murder at her third trial. A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence was thrown out on appeal. A trial last fall ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors were arguing Friday she should get 30 years. Her attorneys argued that she should get probation.

