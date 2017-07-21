Cops: Frostproof man stabbed to death for telling roommate ‘I don’t like the way you are’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Frostproof man confessed to stabbing his roommate to death during a bizarre altercation, the Polk County Sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an armed altercation at Hwy 98 W. As soon as they arrived, they found Miguel Cosme, standing in the front yard with his arms raised, and he immediately said he “did it,” according to an arrest report.

After Cosme was detained, deputies searched the residence and found a deceased Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds on his neck and shoulder area. The weapon, a small kitchen knife, was laying “west of the victim,” detectives say.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Cosme later told detectives he had been living with the victim for three months. On Friday night, they were sitting on the couch, drinking beers when the victim, who Cosme says was intoxicated, began stating “I don’t like the way you are.” Cosme told detectives he was insulted by the statement, which he characterized as offensive and discriminatory. He said he became enraged and punched the victim in the face with a closed fist. According to Cosme, the victim fell to the ground, and Cosme started kicking him in the head and groin with steel-toed work boots.

Cosme said he then returned to his room and grabbed the knife to defend himself. He told police he thought the victim would try to hurt him, so he stabbed him in the neck several times.

Investigators determined they had probable cause to arrest Cosme who they say “committed an act imminently dangerous to another and evincing a depraved mind regardless of human life.”

He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Cosme was booked into the Polk County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

His bond hearing is set for Saturday, July 22.

