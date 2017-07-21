Cocoa police recommend charges against teens they say taunted drowning man

WESH Published:
Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12.

COCOA, Fla. (WESH) — Cocoa police said Friday that they will recommend charges against five teenagers who taunted a drowning man.

Calling it “beyond heartless,” Cocoa police denounced a video on Thursday that shows a man drowning and crying out in distress, while five teens watch and laugh.

Jamel Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, drowned in a retention pond in Cocoa on July 9, police said. His body was not discovered until July 12.

Shortly after the discovery, a video surfaced on social media that shows Dunn in the water while teenagers nearby mock and curse him, police said. Dunn cries out, and a burst of laughter ensues from the teens, one of whom recorded the video on a phone, police said.

“They had phones, but didn’t even call for help,” Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said. “Anyone who could just watch a man die like that is beyond heartless,” she said.

Investigators do not know why Dunn entered the deep water of the pond, but it followed an argument with his fiancée, Martinez said.

