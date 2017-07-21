Clearwater police host school supply drive this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season in full swing, the Clearwater Police Department is doing their part in helping children succeed in class.
The agency is hosting two school supply drives for Clearwater students this weekend.
The first collection takes place Friday between 3 pm and 7 pm at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at the corner of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
The second collection will take place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Walmart Supercenter near the intersection of State Road 590 and U.S. 19.
Those interested in donating supplies should look out for the police department’s command bus. “The goal is to stuff the bus with as many school supplies as possible to assist Clearwater students,” the department said in a statement.
“When you’re buying school supplies for your child, please pick up a couple of extra items for those who are less fortunate,” said Sgt. Wilton Lee, head of the community liaison team. “If everybody does a small part, we can make a big difference in our community.”
Clearwater police host school supply drive
Clearwater police host school supply drive x
Latest Galleries
-
Clearwater police host school supply drive
-
Toddler reunites with heroes
-
D23 Expo Attractions
-
D23 Expo Attractions
-
D23 Expo Attractions
-
D23 Expo Attractions
-
Crime scene tape blocks off home of victim’s father
-
Crime scene tape blocks off home of victim’s father
-
Crime scene tape blocks off father of victim’s home
-
Crime scene tape blocks off father of homicide victim’s home
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- O.J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- Nevada parole board grants O.J. Simpson early release from prison
- Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies at 41; No info yet on Tampa show
- Men accused of pelting Lakeland police lieutenant with eggs
- Mother of boy found dead on porch to remain in jail
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Racist receipt? Waiter gets stiffed on tip, but that’s not worst part