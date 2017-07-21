Clearwater police host school supply drive this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season in full swing, the Clearwater Police Department is doing their part in helping children succeed in class.

The agency is hosting two school supply drives for Clearwater students this weekend.

The first collection takes place Friday between 3 pm and 7 pm at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at the corner of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The second collection will take place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Walmart Supercenter near the intersection of State Road 590 and U.S. 19.

Those interested in donating supplies should look out for the police department’s command bus. “The goal is to stuff the bus with as many school supplies as possible to assist Clearwater students,” the department said in a statement.

“When you’re buying school supplies for your child, please pick up a couple of extra items for those who are less fortunate,” said Sgt. Wilton Lee, head of the community liaison team. “If everybody does a small part, we can make a big difference in our community.”

