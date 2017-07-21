Clearwater police host school supply drive this weekend

By Published:
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With back-to-school season in full swing, the Clearwater Police Department is doing their part in helping children succeed in class.

The agency is hosting two school supply drives for Clearwater students this weekend.

The first collection takes place Friday between 3 pm and 7 pm at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at the corner of Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The second collection will take place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Walmart Supercenter near the intersection of State Road 590 and U.S. 19.

Those interested in donating supplies should look out for the police department’s command bus. “The goal is to stuff the bus with as many school supplies as possible to assist Clearwater students,” the department said in a statement.

“When you’re buying school supplies for your child, please pick up a couple of extra items for those who are less fortunate,” said Sgt. Wilton Lee, head of the community liaison team. “If everybody does a small part, we can make a big difference in our community.”

Clearwater police host school supply drive

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s