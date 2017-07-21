Clearwater firefighters purchase new bike, helmet for child

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater firefighters purchased a new bike for a child after finding out he didn’t have one of his own recently.

The crew from Station 45 C shift helped the child who had his finger stuck in the chain and sprocket of a bike.

The child went to the hospital to get stitches and was treated for a broken finger.

The bike was a small girl’s bike. Firefighters asked the mother why he was riding a small bike.

When they found out he didn’t have one of his own, they pooled their money together and bought the youngster a bike and helmet to go with it.

