Boy finds 1-million-year-old fossil in New Mexico

(WKRG) — A 10-year-old boy in New Mexico came face-to-face with a rare fossil on a hike with his family.

Jude Sparks made the discovery when he tripped and fell over the bones.

The family called a professor at New Mexico State University, Dr. Peter Houde, who confirmed it was 1.2 million years old. Experts started to excavate and Jude got to help!

Dr. Peter Houde and his team unearthed the fossil and identified the bones as a prehistoric elephant ancestor called a Stegamastadon.

“I have every hope and expectation that this specimen will ultimately end up on exhibit and this little boy will be able to show off to his friends or even his own children when he’s older, ‘look what I found,'” Dr. Peter Houde shared.

