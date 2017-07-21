Better Call Behnken: SunTrust Bank charging woman already protected with flood insurance

(WFLA) – Theresa Valenza is tired of trying to convince her mortgage company that she has flood insurance.
Now she has been told she has to fork over money for an expensive flood insurance policy, chosen by SunTrust Bank, even though she has had a private policy for 16 years.
“This has been going on for months,” Valenza said. ‘I’m not sleeping. I’m a nervous wreck. I don’t know what else to do. I’m at my wits end. I’m a person fighting a big company.”
It’s not like Valenza isn’t insured. You could say she’s over insured. She has coverage through American Bankers Insurance Company that protects her from everything from floods to volcanoes.
Until recently, she wasn’t even required to have flood insurance.
The trouble began when federal flood maps were recently changed and now Valenza’s mobile home is in a flood zone.
The bank keeps sending letters, and she keeps sending in proof, even going to her local branch, but she says nothing helps.
So she called 8 On Your Side and we called SunTrust ourselves.
A spokesman promised to get to the bottom of this. News Channel 8 will stay on top of this story until there is a resolution.
