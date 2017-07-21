Andrus snaps 10th-inning tie, Rangers beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Elvis Andrus homered early, and then snapped a 10th-inning tie with a two-out infield single that gave the struggling Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
Andrus, who homered in the first inning, hit a sharp grounder off Brad Boxberger (2-1) that forced Evan Longoria to make a diving stop. Pinch runner Delino Shields scored when the third baseman to was unable to complete the throw to first base.
Alex Claudio (2-0) pitched two innings in relief of Yu Darvish to get the win. The left-hander gave up a leadoff single to Steven Souza Jr. in the 10th, but avoided further damage by getting Adeiny Hechavarria to bunt into a double play and Mallex Smith to fly out.
Texas ended a five-game losing streak.
Rays starter Alex Cobb took a three-hitter and a 3-1 lead into the ninth, but couldn’t finish off the Rangers, who erased their deficit with Joey Gallo’s double and Shin-Soo Choo’s 14th homer within a three-pitch span.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Linkin Park cancels tour after death of frontman, band was to play in Tampa
- Ex-middle school principal stole thousands from Lakeland schools, deputies say
- VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island
- Police: Video shows Florida teens watching, laughing as man drowns
- O.J. Simpson could move to St. Pete after release from prison
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.