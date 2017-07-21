88 pound loggerhead sea turtle released back into Gulf of Mexico

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Well-wishers gathered to see an 88 pound loggerhead sea turtle released back into the Gulf on Thursday.

“George” went to Gulf World with numerous fish hook injuries, including internal injuries from eating the hooks.

Gulf World removed the hooks and got George ready to return to the wild.

Officials said they’ve seen more turtles come in than usual this summer.

