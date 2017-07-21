7 rescued after seaplane goes down in New York City river

By Published:

NEW YORK, NY (WFLA) – Seven people were rescued after a seaplane landed in New York’s East River Friday evening, according to WNBC.

The passengers were picked up by an NYBD harbor boat.

The passengers were wearing life vests and sitting on the plane, WNBC reports.

No injuries were reported.

