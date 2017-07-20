VIDEO: Car lifted off of ground during storm in New York state

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A viewer sent in incredible home surveillance video of a vehicle actually being picked up several inches off the ground and moved by Thursday’s strong winds in New York state.

Another video sent in by a viewer shows an apparent funnel cloud over Western New York.

Thursday’s storm has not yet been confirmed as a tornado by the National Weather Service.

