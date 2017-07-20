VIDEO: Car lifted off of ground during storm in New York state

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A viewer sent in incredible home surveillance video of a vehicle actually being picked up several inches off the ground and moved by Thursday’s strong winds in New York state.
Another video sent in by a viewer shows an apparent funnel cloud over Western New York.
Thursday’s storm has not yet been confirmed as a tornado by the National Weather Service.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hillsborough County euthanizes wrong dog, records reflect no error
- Death sentence for Carlie Brucia’s killer vacated, 11-year-old murdered in Sarasota in 2004
- Mail delivered to wrong addresses causing headaches for Plant City residents
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Pinellas Film Commissioner spends $390,000 on county credit card
- Officer: Partner shot bride-to-be seconds after loud sound
- Racist receipt? Waiter gets stiffed on tip, but that’s not worst part