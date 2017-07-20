Today is the 48th anniversary of the first lunar landing

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1969 file photo, Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. (AP/Photo, NASA, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA/CNN) — It’s been 48 years since that famous small step and giant leap.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon’s surface for the first time in history at 4:18 p.m. on July 20th, 1969.

More than 2,000 miles away on earth, half a billion people were watching on television.

Neil Armstrong placed the first human foot on another world. And he uttered those famous words, “One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The Apollo 11 astronauts planted an American Flag on the moon and an indelible image in the history books.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s