Tampa man indicted for brawl on Delta flight

SEATTLE (AP) – A Tampa man who fought with flight attendants and other passengers when he tried to open the exit door of a Delta Air Lines flight bound for China has been indicted on five federal charges.

Joseph Daniel Hudek IV was indicted Wednesday on one count of interfering with the flight crew and four counts of assault on an aircraft.

Hudek’s lawyer, Robert Flennaugh, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say the flight left Seattle on July 6 and was over the Pacific Ocean when Hudek walked out of the first-class restroom “in an agitated state” and tried to open the exit door.

Prosecutors say two flight attendants tried to stop Hudek, and he threw one to the floor and punched the other. They say when a passenger tried to help, Hudek hit the man over the head with a wine bottle.

Other passengers joined in and Hudek was restrained and the flight returned to Seattle.

