St. Pete mayoral candidate’s racist rant during debate, goes viral

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Paul Congemi is making national headlines after his racist rant went viral.

Congemi was addressing candidate Jesse Nevel, who was being supported by the UHURU Solidarity Movement, at Tuesday’s debate at City Hall.

Nevel is running on the platform Unity Through Reparations.

“Mr. Nevel, you and your people, you talk about reparations, the reparations that you talk about Mr. Nevel, you people already got your reparations. Your reparations, your reparations came in the form of a man named Barack Obama,” said Congemi.

His comment followed quickly with boos in disbelief. A woman from the crowd shouted, “Get out of here.”

“My advice to you. My advice to you, if you don’t like it here in America, planes leave every hour from Tampa airport, go back to Africa, go back to Africa,” Congemi continued.

His statement lit up social media and went viral.

No one answered the door at Congemi’s home Thursday.

Congemi is dealing with his own troubles.

He was arrested back in January for elderly abuse against his mother.

Jesse Nevel said he is focused on Kriseman and Baker.

“Congemi is a non-factor,” said Nevel.

He claims Congemi is not the real threat.

He said both Rick’s are detrimental to the black community and reflect what Congemi only said out loud.

“As offensive as his statements were, they were an articulation essentially of what the policies of Kriseman and Baker have been,” said Nevel. “This is not Rick versus Rick and me versus Congemi. This is us versus the status quo. The people versus big money.”

