St. Pete police identify body found floating in pond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have identified a body that was found floating in a retention pond on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Devonshire Drive North around 9:15 a.m.

The body of a man was found floating in a retention pond behind the man’s home.

The body was identified as Elvis Mustafic, age 30.

Mustafic’s family told police that the last time they saw him was 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they are investigating the cause of Mustafic’s death, but at this time it does not appear suspicious.

