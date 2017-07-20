St. Pete police identify body found floating in pond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have identified a body that was found floating in a retention pond on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Devonshire Drive North around 9:15 a.m.
The body of a man was found floating in a retention pond behind the man’s home.
The body was identified as Elvis Mustafic, age 30.
Mustafic’s family told police that the last time they saw him was 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say they are investigating the cause of Mustafic’s death, but at this time it does not appear suspicious.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- FHP: Venice man pulled out gun during road rage incident on I-75
- WATCH: Body cam video shows moments after sinkhole swallowed 2 Pasco homes
- TODAY: OJ Simpson to ask for early release from prison
- Death sentence for Carlie Brucia’s killer vacated, 11-year-old murdered in Sarasota in 2004
- Mail delivered to wrong addresses causing headaches for Plant City residents
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Racist receipt? Waiter gets stiffed on tip, but that’s not worst part