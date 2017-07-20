Speed Busters: Church steward collects data from sinning speeders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey is speed busting in Tampa again.

A church steward contacted her after getting frustrated with sinning speeders. Pete Edwards belongs to New Saint Paul Church on 42nd Street. It sits between Osborne Avenue and Chelsea Street, and that is where you will find Edwards almost daily.

He sits outside the church, collecting data from speeding cars. He writes down the time they speed by and the description of the vehicle. He does this in hopes the drivers will notice and put on the brakes.

Edwards just wants the kids who attend the summer enrichment program at the church to be able to play safely outside. He also places cones down in front of the church while they are playing.

“People speed!” exclaimed Edwards. “Most of the traffic is within the neighborhood and then some other. The reason I’m out because I’m like ‘what the heck’s going on.’ You can see we have a summer camp sign.”

As soon as the cones were removed, Leslee caught speeders traveling 38 mph in the 25 mph zone.

Most of the drivers slow down when they see his cones, but it’s not always the case.

“We’ve had people knock the cones over. We’ve had the people give us the finger in front of the church, they don’t care,” said Edwards.

Edwards told Leslee he would like to see additional speed signs placed on his street and the faded markings on the road, which read “25 mph,” repainted before school starts next month.

Leslee brought Edwards’ concerns to Jean Duncan, the Transportation Department Director for the City of Tampa, who was very receptive to Edwards’ concerns.

Duncan told Leslee she will send over a Traffic Safety Representative to investigate the signage situation and will repaint the faded speed limit markings.

Of course, Leslee will follow up.

