Son of WWE owner, Small Business Administration head involved in emergency landing

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY (WFLA/NBC) – The son of WWE owner Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration, experienced unexpected water landing Wednesday.

Shane McMahon was in the helicopter when it landed in the Atlantic Ocean after a mayday call.

A flight headed to John F. Kennedy airport heard the call and alerted FAA controllers.

McMahon and another person on board were not hurt.

The identity of the other person is not known.

Thankfully the helicopter was equipped for water landings and the pilot deployed pontoons to allow for a safe landing.

