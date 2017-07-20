Son of WWE owner, Small Business Administration head involved in emergency landing

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY (WFLA/NBC) – The son of WWE owner Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration, experienced unexpected water landing Wednesday.

Shane McMahon was in the helicopter when it landed in the Atlantic Ocean after a mayday call.

A flight headed to John F. Kennedy airport heard the call and alerted FAA controllers.

McMahon and another person on board were not hurt.

The identity of the other person is not known.

Thankfully the helicopter was equipped for water landings and the pilot deployed pontoons to allow for a safe landing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s