Son of WWE owner, Small Business Administration head involved in emergency landing

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY (WFLA/NBC) – The son of WWE owner Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration, experienced unexpected water landing Wednesday.
Shane McMahon was in the helicopter when it landed in the Atlantic Ocean after a mayday call.
A flight headed to John F. Kennedy airport heard the call and alerted FAA controllers.
McMahon and another person on board were not hurt.
The identity of the other person is not known.
Thankfully the helicopter was equipped for water landings and the pilot deployed pontoons to allow for a safe landing.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Death sentence for Carlie Brucia’s killer vacated, 11-year-old murdered in Sarasota in 2004
- Sheriff Judd responds to allegations against R. Kelly involving Polk Co. woman
- Frontier Airlines expands to 11 cities from Tampa with $34 fares
- Tests showed problems at Pasco sinkhole site in 2012
- WATCH: Big gator darts through traffic on busy Lakeland road
- Better Call Behnken: Owner of Tampa car dealership accused of rolling back odometers arrested
- VIDEO: Foster kids learn of adoption date with special help of Walt Disney World, Mickey Mouse
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories