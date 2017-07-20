Serious crash closes portion of I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The serious rollover crash has northbound lanes closed just north of Fletcher Avenue.

A medical helicopter is inbound to the crash.

