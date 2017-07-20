Portion of I-75 closed overnight in Pasco County after fiery crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75 will be closed overnight in Pasco County.

The southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 285, just south of State Route 52 are closed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a dump truck was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane.

For unknown reasons, the dump truck left the lane and collided with a concrete barrier wall.

The truck came to rest on the outside shoulder of the road and burst into flames.

The driver, Ahmed Montano, 31, of Tampa, was not injured.

Traffic is being rerouted to SR 52.

