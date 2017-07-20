Orlando firefighter reprimanded for reselling free Disney passes

Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An Orlando firefighter has been suspended without pay for reselling Walt Disney World tickets given to first responders after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Orange County Fire Rescue firefighter Christopher Huntley sold complimentary Disney passes to a woman through the mobile app OfferUp for about $390. Disney gave first responders four tickets each following the 2016 shooting that killed 49 people.

The tickets weren’t for resale.

Fire rescue records show Huntley told the woman to falsely tell Disney she was his cousin and that he gave her the tickets.

When she tried to use the tickets, she was denied entry.

When Huntley stopped communicating with her, she filed a complaint. Huntley was suspended for 72 hours. Another firefighter and a battalion chief were also reprimanded.

