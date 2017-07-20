O.J. Simpson could move to St. Petersburg when released

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s coming to Florida, maybe even the Tampa Bay area.

O.J. Simpson, behind bars in Nevada for more than eight years for armed robbery and assault, is planning to move to the Sunshine State when he gets out of prison.

A parole board granted his request for early release on Thursday.

He has two good reasons to move to St. Petersburg. That’s where an adult daughter and an adult son live.

O.J. Simpson’s home, south of Miami, went into foreclosure. It’s on the market again for almost $1.3 million.

If he wants to save some money, he can bunk up with one of his kids in St. Petersburg.

It’s not the lavish lifestyle Simpson lived prior to his 2008 conviction, but he’d have family close.

His daughter, Sydney Simpson, lives in a modest house on Coquina Key.

“Well it might, it might be okay. I have no problem with it. I think he’s learned his lesson,” said neighbor, Eleby E. Frazier.

Some neighbors are anticipating some fun.

“Yeah. I would. No lie. I would,” replied Katreener Speights when asked if he’d go shake O.J. Simpson’s hand and maybe get an autograph.

Others have concerns.

“I’m not real happy with the idea. He obviously has some anger management issues, fairly serious anger management issues,” said Evelyn Rockwell.

Simpson could also choose to live with his son, Justin, who lives just north of Lakewood High School. Justin is a realtor at Coldwell banker and works out of a downtown office.

The Florida Department of Corrections is ready.

“If Nevada’s request meets all criteria, Florida must accept the transfer. He will be assigned a Florida probation officer,” a spokesman said.

Most potential neighbors plan to welcome him.

“I don’t think he’s a pariah to the community,” said Merle Thompson.

“The only problem I would have it would be the media be coming in. That’s the problem I would have if O.J. decides to come here,” said Frazier.

His kids have plenty of time to make a room ready.

He won’t step out of prison, until October.

