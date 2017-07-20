New ‘Minnie vans’ will take guests anywhere around Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new transportation service at Walt Disney World was unveiled during Disney’s D23 Expo, and now fans are getting a look at the vehicles via the Disney Parks Blog.
According to the blog, the Minnie Mouse themed vehicles will take visitors anywhere they want to go at the resort.
Starting later in July, guests at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts will be able to arrange to have a private vehicle pick them up right from their smart phone.
The blog said more information on the new transportation service will become available within the next few weeks.
