VIDEO: Motorist drives down Clearwater Beach over chairs to Caladesi Island

Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after driving his car across Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island on Thursday.

Police said he drove for a while down the north side of the beach, possibly running over chairs and umbrellas. No immediate injuries were reported.

The man was taken into custody at the north end of Caladesi Island.

They said he was streaming his drive on Facebook Live.

