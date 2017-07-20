Mice caught on camera inside Chipotle

DALLAS (WFLA) – Forget the guacamole, some Chipotle customer in Texas got rodents with their lunch.

Mice were seen running around inside a Dallas fast-food restaurant and they were caught on camera.

Restaurant workers used a broom to try to catch the mice. Several customers left right away.

“If we had been sitting at the table over next to that, it probably would have fell on top of our food. Because we were litterly right there,” Daniela Ornelas said.

Chipotle called the mice invasion an extremely isolated incident.

They say the mice got inside through small cracks in the building.

