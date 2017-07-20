Men accused of pelting Lakeland police lieutenant with eggs

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspected criminals got more than they bargained for when they pelted a bicyclist with eggs at a popular lake.

While on duty Tuesday night, a Lakeland Police Department Lieutenant was on break, riding his bike around Lake Hollingsworth. The lieutenant was not wearing his uniform, he was dressed in biking clothes and a helmet.

A car drove by and pelted him with eggs in the back of the head. The eggs hit him so hard, the lieutenant thought he was hit with a can of soda.

Little did the men know, they just pelted a police officer, and instant karma kicked in.

The lieutenant is an experienced biker and took off after the men. He managed to get a description of the car.

Another officer pulled them over and said he found more than just eggs in the car, he found drugs.

Hunter Jones, age 18, and John Stone, age 27, were arrested on drug and battery charges.

Stone was arrested on charges of battery, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was arrested on charges of culpable negligence, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police estimated the car the men were in was driving 30 mph when they threw eggs at the lieutenant.

