Major water main break causes portion of SR 52 to buckle in Pasco

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A major water main break has caused a portion of State Route 52 to buckle, according to Pasco County Utilities.

Two westbound lanes on SR 52 are closed, reducing traffic to a single lane westbound.

Eastbound lanes are not affected.

The break has been isolated and repairs are in progress.

There is no estimate yet on the time to repair the road.

