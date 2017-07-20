Major water main break causes portion of SR 52 to buckle in Pasco

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A major water main break has caused a portion of State Route 52 to buckle, according to Pasco County Utilities.
Two westbound lanes on SR 52 are closed, reducing traffic to a single lane westbound.
Eastbound lanes are not affected.
The break has been isolated and repairs are in progress.
There is no estimate yet on the time to repair the road.
