Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies at 41; No info yet on Tampa show

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died at age 41, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources told the magazine the singer committed suicide Thursday morning at a private residence in LA County.

Bennington had been open about his struggle with drug and alcohol throughout his life.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform the “One More Light World Tour” in Tampa on Aug. 19. It was to be held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

There was no immediate word on refunds for the show with Machine Gun Kelly.

He leaves behind six children.

