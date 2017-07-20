FHP: Venice man pulled out gun during road rage incident on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage encounter on Interstate-75 in Sarasota County yesterday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at 3:01 p.m. in the southbound lanes north of State Road 681.

Troopers found the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala who pulled out a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver during the incident with another driver.

They arrested Christopher Banach, age 26, at Roberts Road on U.S. 41.

Banach was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon (3rd Degree Felony)

Display of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription (2 Counts)

Possession of Cannabis with intent to sell

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (5 Counts)

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that *FHP (*347) dialed from any cell phone contacts FHP should you need to report an aggressive or impaired driver.

