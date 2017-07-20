FHP: Venice man pulled out gun during road rage incident on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage encounter on Interstate-75 in Sarasota County yesterday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at 3:01 p.m. in the southbound lanes north of State Road 681.
Troopers found the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala who pulled out a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver during the incident with another driver.
They arrested Christopher Banach, age 26, at Roberts Road on U.S. 41.
Banach was charged with the following:
- Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon (3rd Degree Felony)
- Display of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (2nd Degree Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription (2 Counts)
- Possession of Cannabis with intent to sell
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (5 Counts)
The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that *FHP (*347) dialed from any cell phone contacts FHP should you need to report an aggressive or impaired driver.
