FHP: Venice man pulled out gun during road rage incident on I-75

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Christopher Banach, Sarasota County Jail booking photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage encounter on Interstate-75 in Sarasota County yesterday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at 3:01 p.m. in the southbound lanes north of State Road 681.

Troopers found the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala who pulled out a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver during the incident with another driver.

They arrested Christopher Banach, age 26, at Roberts Road on U.S. 41.

Banach was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon (3rd Degree Felony)
  • Display of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (2nd Degree Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription (2 Counts)
  • Possession of Cannabis with intent to sell
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (5 Counts)

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone that *FHP (*347) dialed from any cell phone contacts FHP should you need to report an aggressive or impaired driver.

