Deputies: Toddler found in Hernando drug house with cocaine on floor

SPRING HILL, Fla – (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies say they found a three-year-old boy in a home during a drug raid Wednesday morning in Spring Hill.

Deputies arrested Devan Bristol, 28, who they say is the child’s father. They also arrested Bristol’s girlfriend Jasmine Delaine, 36, at 1431 Larkin Road.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a press conference Thursday that crack cocaine and other drugs were found on the floor of the home in reach of the child.

Some of the drugs also included 24 lbs. of marijuana, cocaine, and eight 16 oz. bottles of suspected liquid codeine, Nienhuis says.

Deputies also found a gun, $35,000 in cash and a cash counting machine during the raid.

Investigators say Bristol had a welfare department electronic benefits card with his name on, it but was driving an $88,000 Mercedes Benz.

Nienhuis says Bristol had a large number of clients. Investigators were tipped off in May that Bristol was selling cocaine in parking lots of area businesses.

Bristol eventually sold drugs to an undercover deputy and investigators issued a warrant to search his home, the sheriff says.

Nienhuis says Bristol is considered a medium level drug dealer in Hernando County and often times had people waiting in line in cars when he sold to undercover deputies.

Bristol faces at least 27 drug related charges including conducting drug deals at all times of the day, in parking lots of businesses, and within a 1,000 feet of a church or school, Nienhuis says.

Here is a complete list of the charges filed against Bristol and Delaine:

Devan Bristol, bond set at $253,000

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a structure to traffic in cocaine

Felony Possession of marijuana

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Possession of paraphernalia

Sale and possession of cocaine, some include 1000’ within a church or school (7 counts)

Unlawful use of 2 way communication device (7 counts)

Possession of paraphernalia (7 counts)

Jasmine Delaine, bond set at $116,000

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a structure to traffic in cocaine

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

