Davenport man arrested in connection with robberies at 2 different McDonald’s

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Davenport man was arrested in connection with two separate robberies at two different McDonald’s in Polk County.

Deputies first responded to an incident on May 21 at a McDonald’s located at 8006 Osceola Polk Line Road Davenport. A surveillance camera captured an armed black male enter a McDonald’s at 3:57 am. The suspect pulled out a firearm, pointed it at two employees and directed them towards a room where a manager was counting money, and had the employees take the money and stuff it in his bag, according to an affidavit.

Witnesses told detectives the suspect looked just like Timothy Williams, 22, a new McDonald’s employee who worked the night shift and was familiar with closing and money counting procedures. When questioned Williams about the crime, deputies say he told detectives he wasn’t around during the robbery–he had left his shift around 2 am and headed straight to Kissimmee.

Nearly two months later, on July 11, deputies responded to another call about a robbery at another McDonald’s located at 5825 US Highway 27. Deputies say a black male with his face covered entered the fast food restaurant carrying a black handgun. He confronted an employee in the kitchen area and physically directed him to the back room where a manager was counting money. He then directed another employee to the same room and took cash and large brown envelopes from a vault and put it in his backpack. The incident was caught on surveillance video the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook.

Speaking of Facebook, investigators found Williams’ Facebook account and noticed he was wearing similar clothing as the suspect in the video. He also has a scar or mark near his right eye, which matches the suspect’s description.

An investigation later revealed Williams was in fact at the McDonald’s at the time of the robbery on May 21, and his employer at the McDonald’s located at 8006 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport, confirmed Williams was not working when the most recent robbery occurred.

Detectives determined they had probable cause to take William’s into custody, and that they did. He was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with two counts armed robbery, two counts armed burglary with assault, violation of probation and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Williams has previous arrests for failure to appear, felony petit theft, DWLSR, VOP, petit theft, out of county warrant, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

