Citrus County man gets 3 years for bomb threats

Associated Press Published:
David Willmott Jr., Jail booking photo

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A Citrus County man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for sending bomb threats to a nuclear power plant and several government facilities.

Court records show 25-year-old David Wayne Willmott Jr. was sentenced Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in April to three counts of making threats to use an explosive device.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office release says the federal sentence will be served consecutively to a six-year state sentence imposed in 2016 for two arsons and a hoax bomb threat.

Federal prosecutors say Willmott emailed bomb threats in 2014 and 2015 to targets including a nuclear power plant, an elementary school, a sheriff’s office, two courthouses and two airports in central Florida.

An investigation revealed the threats came from a public library computer in Citrus County, where Willmott lived.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s