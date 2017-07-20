Buccaneers individual game tickets to go on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that individual game tickets will go on sale for the 2017 season on July 28.

Beginning at 10 a.m., fans can access tickets through the team’s website or by calling 866-852-BUCS.

The Bucs join a growing number of NFL teams by implementing variable ticket pricing this season.

The team has designated three tier levels for games this season.

Marquee tier games include games versus the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Prime tier games will feature the remainder of the team’s schedule, including games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

The third tier will be the preseason games against the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.

Five game packages are also available.

