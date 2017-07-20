Boy, 16 killed, another boy shot in face in Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy was killed and another 16-year-old was shot in the face in Avon Park on Wednesday night.

Investigators are searching for the gunman. They have not said if the two boys were also armed.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 9:41 p.m. about two people who had been shot at The Palms at Lake Tulance, which is off Hal McRae Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they found Ivan Joel Garcia and Keshawn Bryant Souvenir on the ground near a dumpster and an overturned couch. Both had been shot multiple times.

Souvenir died at the hospital. Garcia, who was shot in the face in addition to his other wounds, was airlifted to a trauma center in Lakeland. He was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Neither boy lived in the complex, but were there visiting with friends at the time of the shooting, detectives said.

Hardee County authorities later reported that a 29-year-old Avon Park man came to Florida Hospital-Wauchula with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives believe his injury is related to this incident.

Wednesday was a violent night in the Tampa Bay area. Two other teens were shot in Tampa. Both survived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. You can also leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or online at http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

