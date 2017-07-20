Boy, 16 killed, another boy shot in face in Avon Park

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Highlands County Sheriff's Office photo

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy was killed and another 16-year-old was shot in the face in Avon Park on Wednesday night.

Investigators are searching for the gunman. They have not said if the two boys were also armed.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 9:41 p.m. about two people who had been shot at The Palms at Lake Tulance, which is off Hal McRae Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they found Ivan Joel Garcia and Keshawn Bryant Souvenir on the ground near a dumpster and an overturned couch. Both had been shot multiple times.

Souvenir died at the hospital. Garcia, who was shot in the face in addition to his other wounds, was airlifted to a trauma center in Lakeland. He was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Neither boy lived in the complex, but were there visiting with friends at the time of the shooting, detectives said.

Hardee County authorities later reported that a 29-year-old Avon Park man came to Florida Hospital-Wauchula with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives believe his injury is related to this incident.

Wednesday was a violent night in the Tampa Bay area. Two other teens were shot in Tampa. Both survived. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. You can also leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or online at http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office photo

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s