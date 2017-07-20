Boil water notice issued for Port Richey residents

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Port Richey residents are being asked to boil their water after a water main broke on Wednesday night.

The four-inch water main broke, causing a loss of water pressure. The water main has been turned off so crews can repair it.

All water that is used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for one minute at a rolling boil.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Boil water notices are usually in effect for three working days, beginning the day the water pressure is lost.

If you have questions, call the City of Port Richey at (727) 835-1217.

