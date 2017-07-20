Body of missing boater found in Lake Thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of a missing boater was recovered from Lake Thonotosassa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Multiple agencies responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 pm reporting an empty boat with the motor still running.

The caller told police he had heard someone yelling for help and saw the person struggling to stay above water before they disappeared.

Dive crews with the sheriff’s office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began search efforts Wednesday and said Thursday morning the body had been found.

The name of the boater has not been released.

