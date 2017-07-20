Baseball-themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad pitches

DENVER, N.C. (WFLA/NBC News) — Gender reveal ideas are getting more and more creative, but some just don’t go as planned.
You could call this gender reveal a failure.
Justin and Laura Garner of Denver, North Carolina recently had a baseball themed reveal party.
The plan was for Laura to pitch a powder-filled ball to Justin who was supposed to hit it hard enough for the ball to explode and reveal the sex of their unborn child.
But unfortunately, the ball never exploded and instead accidentally hit Laura in the face.
The moment apparently was so funny that the successful reveal, which did eventually occur, never made it on camera because Laura’s sister was laughing too hard to catch it.
The couple is expecting a baby boy in December.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Barista robot now remembers order based on facial recognition
- Deer breaks into taxidermy office to save stuffed friend
- VIDEO: It’s play time for Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo family
- Queso may be coming to Chipotle Mexican food chain
- Celebrate National French Fry Day with FREE fries in Tampa
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.