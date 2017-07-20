AWESOME! Police officer joins dance challenge in driveway

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WFLA) – Police officers in Ohio recently responded to a call about loud music and one officer wound up showing off his dancing skills.

Shaker Heights Police Department Officer Greg Kerr accepted a dance challenge from kids who were dancing in the driveway of a home.

The kids were celebrating one girl’s birthday.

Officer Kerr recorded the fun dance celebration and the police department posted the video to its Facebook page.

“A special young lady had a birthday to remember, and our officers realize they can do just about anything for good customer service. Call us if you need us, we are always here!” the police department said in the post.

