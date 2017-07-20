8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 21-23

1. Summer in the City (Friday)

Check out the ultimate summer pop-up party in Downtown Tampa. Get the details

2. Iron Giant (Friday)

Watch the iconic family film picnic style on a blow-up screen in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park. Get the details

3. Sunset Celebration (Friday, Saturday)

Enjoy Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo during their extended hours for summertime. Get the details

4. Martinis for Moffit (Saturday)

Dress up and enjoy martinis, food, networking, live music, raffle and silent auction to support the Moffitt Cancer Center’s critical cancer research programs. Get the details

5. Girls Night Out (Saturday)

Grab the girls and enjoy a special evening shopping, dining, tasting and connecting in Downtown Lakeland. Get the details

6. Rays Game DJ Kitty Onesie (Saturday)

The first 15,000 ticket holders who arrive at the Rays-Rangers game Saturday will score a free adult-sized DJ Kitty Onesie. Get the details

7. Kids’ Gasparilla International Film Festival (Saturday)

The kids will love these short films and animations from the New York Children’s International Film Festival. Get the details

8. Kids Day (Sunday)

Enjoy a day of family fun with interactive games, education stations, story time, face painting, crafts and a Disney Channel star. Get the details

