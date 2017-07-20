2 teens shot in Tampa; Police looking for gunman

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two teenagers were shot late Wednesday night in Tampa.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. behind a plaza at 9002 N. 40th Street.

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Investigators are searching for the gunman. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

