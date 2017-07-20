2 critically injured in Jacksonville lightning strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Two men are in critical condition after being struck by lightning in Jacksonville on Thursday.
The Jacksonville Fire Department said four people were on a roof when lightning struck one of them.
Officials said one man was struck by lightning and knocked off the roof.
Another man suffered burns from the strike.
Both men were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.
A third man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The fourth man was uninjured.
