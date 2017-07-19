VIDEO: Woman gets proposal while pulled over

GRAPEVINE, Tex. (WFLA) — A Texas woman’s tears of terror turned into tears of joy during a recent traffic stop.
Amanda Radican was pulled over earlier this month, but then got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend appeared and got down on one knee.
Radican’s now-fiance, Stephen Smith, is a police dispatcher in Grapevine, Texas. His cousin is a police officer.
The two hatched a plan together to have Radican pulled over for speeding. She was then told there was a warrant out for her car, causing her to burst into tears.
Smith then appeared and dropped down to one knee to ask Radican to marry him. After the initial shock, Radican said yes.
The whole thing was caught on camera.
