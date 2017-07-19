Video: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who robbed Payless store

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a Payless store on Cortez Road last Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from a store employee.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled out the front door.

The suspect implied to the employee that he was armed.

The man is described as 5’7”, slim build, in his late 40’s to late 50’s, with medium dark colored hair.

He was described as wearing a green short sleeve shirt, gray or denim pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES