VIDEO: Historical smokestack demolished, comes crashing down in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WFLA/NBC) – A historical piece of Michigan history went down Tuesday as crews had to demolish a smokestack from an old paper mill.

The century-old smokestack was too unstable and had to be knocked down.

Drone footage shows the building falling in a matter of seconds.

The paper mill was one of the city’s main economy boosters for nearly a century.

The site will be renovated into a commercial development.

