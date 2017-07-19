VIDEO: Historical smokestack demolished, comes crashing down in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WFLA/NBC) – A historical piece of Michigan history went down Tuesday as crews had to demolish a smokestack from an old paper mill.
The century-old smokestack was too unstable and had to be knocked down.
Drone footage shows the building falling in a matter of seconds.
The paper mill was one of the city’s main economy boosters for nearly a century.
The site will be renovated into a commercial development.
