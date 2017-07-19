Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to speak at the NAACP’s annual convention next week in Baltimore.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president has declined the invitation to address the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.
Trump did not speak to the NAACP convention last year, citing scheduling conflicts with the Republican National Convention.
The NAACP invited the president to its annual convention and found out from reporters that Sanders had announced that the president would not attend.
Trump was the first GOP presidential nominee in years not to address the NAACP last year. Republican nominees John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 both addressed the NAACP convention before losing to President Barack Obama in the general elections.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Frontier Airlines expands to 11 cities from Tampa with $34 fares
- Tests showed problems at Pasco sinkhole site in 2012
- Florida’s 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: What to Know
- Better Call Behnken: Owner of Tampa car dealership accused of rolling back odometers arrested
- VIDEO: Foster kids learn of adoption date with special help of Walt Disney World, Mickey Mouse
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.