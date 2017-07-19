Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump pauses while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to speak at the NAACP’s annual convention next week in Baltimore.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president has declined the invitation to address the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.

Trump did not speak to the NAACP convention last year, citing scheduling conflicts with the Republican National Convention.

The NAACP invited the president to its annual convention and found out from reporters that Sanders had announced that the president would not attend.

Trump was the first GOP presidential nominee in years not to address the NAACP last year. Republican nominees John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 both addressed the NAACP convention before losing to President Barack Obama in the general elections.

