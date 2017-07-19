Trulieve opens first medical marijuana dispensary in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- Medical marijuana patients are celebrating the opening of another dispensary in the Tampa Bay area.

Trulieve opened its ninth location in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

“We have a large and rapidly growing patient base in the Tampa Bay area and we’re thrilled to expand our service to them,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “We will be opening more dispensaries throughout the remainder of this year.”

At the new location, patients can find an assortment of low THC and high THC products with various delivery methods including capsules, vaporizers, and tinctures.

Diana Konzen tells News Channel 8 before, she would have to drive 45 minutes to get her medication, which she says keeps her away from opioids.

“That’s crazy to make me have to go to take oxycodone and things for pain. I just think that’s nuts when there’s a plant out there, a natural plant that’s going to help me,” said Konzen.

Trulieve currently delivers statewide and has eight other dispensaries, which are located in Clearwater, Edgewater, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Lady Lake (near The Villages).

