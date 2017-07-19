Toddler reunites with Auburndale firefighters, paramedic who saved his life 2 years ago

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler in Auburndale was reunited with two firefighters and a paramedic who saved his life nearly two years ago.
Little Slade first met Chief Ronnie Hall, Deputy Chief Brian Bradway and a paramedic identified as Rodriguez in October 2015 during his first moments of life.
Slade was a breech baby and the men were called to the scene to help with his delivery. Chief Hall and Deputy Chief Bradway were the first on the scene, according to city officials and Rodriguez arrived soon after to secure the baby’s airways, and did this all the way to the hospital, quite possibly saving his life, city officials said.
The special moment was shared on the City of Auburndale’s Twitter page Wednesday.
