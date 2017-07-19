Police search for hit-and-run driver that left woman with severe injuries in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police are looking for a driver that hit a pedestrian on South MLK Jr. Avenue early Sunday morning, then left the scene.

Police say Nekeshia Lloyd was walking when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. The accident happened between 1:21 and 1:41 a.m. No debris from the vehicle was left behind.

Terrell Wright has been at his wife’s side ever since she was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital.

“If it was an accident, please just come and let the authorities know, let somebody know. Please,” said Wright.

Detectives don’t have a lot of details. They haven’t been able to speak with Lloyd.

“Unfortunately that’s one reason we’re asking the public for help. We haven’t been able to talk to her a lot this week. She’s been in a medically induced coma for a while. She is doing better. She’s in stable condition,” said Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

Lloyd was found bloodied and bruised on the side of the road. She suffered injuries to her neck and pelvis.

“She has multiple fractures, so she suffered really severe traumatic injuries and we’re hoping to get to the bottom of who did this to her,” said Shaw.

Detectives say someone knows something.

“You know, you never leave the scene of an accident. You stop, try to call 911, you try to see if you can help that person,” said Shaw. “Do not drive off the scene of an accident and leave somebody laying there bleeding half to death.”

“It’s tearing us apart, tearing us apart, but at the same time, making us all stronger, bonding together,” Wright said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearwater police.

